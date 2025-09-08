News at a Glance

Man dies of wasp stings

Raiganj: Chittaranjan Saha (54), a resident of Sherpur under Hemtabad Police Station area of North Dinajpur, died after being stung by wasps. He was stung by wasps in his village on Saturday and was admitted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

Gangarampur: Three arrested with Brown Sugar worth Rs 2.5l

BALURGHAT: Acting on a tip-off, the Gangarampur Police recovered 150 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 2.5 lakh and arrested three men — Nawab Ali (27) of Malda, Firdous Alam (32) of Gangarampur and Sheikh Alim (23) of East Burdwan. The raid was led by SI Partha Jha in Fulbari. A mobile phone was also seized. The accused were produced before a court seeking seven days’ police custody on Sunday.

Hut catches fire after lightning strike in Chopra

Raiganj: A hut caught fire when lightning struck a tree at Dalua village of Chopra, North Dinajpur, on Sunday morning. The residents had a narrow escape as no one was in the room. The locals, along with the fire brigade, put out the fire.