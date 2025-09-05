News at a Glance

Sound system collapse injures dozens in Siliguri ‘Nabi Day’ procession

Siliguri: A ‘Nabi Day’ procession in Siliguri turned tragic on Friday when a sound system mounted on a truck collapsed, injuring nearly 30 to 40 people, including children. The incident occurred as the procession from Beldangi in Matigara’s Tumbajote area was moving towards Jhongkar More. Panic spread as the truss and soundbox crashed onto the crowd. The injured were rushed to Siliguri District Hospital, where several remain critical. Police soon reached the spot and are investigating the cause. Locals blamed the organisers for inadequate safety measures, which cast a shadow over the celebrations.

Youth drowns in pond at Kushmandi

BALURGHAT: A 26-year-old youth, identified as Nasim Akhtar, drowned while washing his face near a pond in Pichhla village under Kushmandi Police Station on Friday. The incident triggered panic in the area. Police from Gangarampur station sent the body to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem. Family members confirmed he slipped into the pond near his house.