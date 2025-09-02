News at a Glance

Members of 200 families join TMC

Raiganj: Members of around 200 families, most of them BJP, at Giyasil village of Hemtabad Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Asraful Ali, the president of Hemtabad block TMC committee, handed them the TMC flag in a programme held on Sunday afternoon. Asraful Ali said: “Following the development introduced by Mamata Banerjee, the BJP members joined TMC.”

Drug peddlers caught & beaten by locals in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Chaos erupted in Ward 12 of Jalpaiguri Municipality on Monday after residents caught two alleged drug peddlers red-handed. The duo, who arrived on a motorcycle to sell narcotics, was surrounded by locals, beaten and their bike vandalised before being handed over to police. Residents claimed outsiders had been frequenting the locality for days, targeting youths with drugs, which triggered widespread anger. Police confirmed the detention of the two accused and said further investigation is underway.