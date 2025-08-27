News at a Glance

Leopard killed in road mishap

Siliguri: A leopard was killed in a road accident at Tuna near Hanskhawa Tea Garden under Bagdogra Police Station late Monday night. Police and forest officials said the animal was likely chasing a cat across National Highway 31 when both were run over by a speeding vehicle. A a post-mortem of the leopard will be held on Tuesday.

Youth found dead at hotel, murder suspected

Alipurduar: Tension erupted in Jaigaon after the body of 25-year-old Azizul Islam was found hanging in a hotel on Mahatma Gandhi Road. Police are probing whether it is a suicide or murder. Locals staged a road blockade, prompting RAF and Combat Force deployment. Azizul, a resident of Jharna Basti, had left home Monday evening on his scooter. Later, his corpse was recovered from the hotel. His family alleged he was murdered in a pre-planned conspiracy and filed a complaint. Police have detained three people amid reports of a love affair. The hotel manager has been absconding since the incident.