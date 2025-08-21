News at a Glance

Members of more than 100 families joined TMC in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Members of more than 100 families, mostly from BJP from Durgapur in Itahar of North Dinajpur joined TMC. Musharaf Hossain, MLA Itahar handed over the TMC flag in a programme held on Tuesday afternoon. Musharaf Hossain said: “Following the development works introduced by CM Mamata Banerjee, members of more than 100 families in Durgapur in Itahar joined TMC. Their joining has further strengthened our organisation in this region.”

STF Malda seizes 598 grams of brown sugar near Gour Malda station

Malda: STF Malda unit seized 598 grams of brown sugar from the approach road to Gour Malda station. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The arrested include Joru Singh (41) and Tajbira Khatun (40) of Naxalbari, along with Misbabul Hossen (27) of Malda. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act. Investigation into wider links is underway.