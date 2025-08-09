News at a Glance

Toto driver killed as speeding dumper rams vehicle

Malda: An accident on Thursday night claimed the life of Nasim Sheikh, 32, a toto driver from Nayagram, Kaliachak. At around 9:30 pm, a speeding dumper hit his toto near Naoda Jadurpur on NH-12, crushing the vehicle and killing him on the spot. Police seized the dumper and launched a hunt for the absconding driver. Nasim leaves behind his wife and three minor children.

Body of unidentified youth found in river

Raiganj: The corpse of an unidentified youth was found floating in a river at Chhaguchia close to Bengal-Bihar state border in Islampur of North Dinajpur district on Friday. Being informed, police from Ramganj Police Outpost in Islampur reached the spot. The body was recovered and sent to post mortem, police said.

Youth found dead in Gangarampur forest

BALURGHAT: Gangarampur police recovered the body of Amit Sarkar (33) from Champatali forest area in South Dinajpur on Friday morning. A resident of East Haldarpara, Ward 5 of Gangarampur, he was missing since Thursday afternoon. The body was sent to Balurghat for post-mortem and police have launched an investigation into the incident.