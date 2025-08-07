News at a Glance

Siliguri: Fire breaks out at fast food stall, none hurt

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out at a fast food stall in Gurungbasti, Siliguri on Thursday after a gas pipe burst during cooking. The fire quickly spread, damaging a nearby clothing stall. Three gas cylinders—two commercial and one domestic—were inside the shop. Locals initially tried to control the flames before two fire engines arrived. Though the blaze was brought under control, the food stall was completely gutted and the adjacent shop partially damaged. Firefighters noted the absence of fire safety measures. Mayor Gautam Deb, Councillor Ram Bhajan Mahato, Borough Chairperson Gargi Chatterjee rushed to the spot and assured necessary action.

Toto driver arrested for ‘molestation’ in Siliguri

Siliguri: The New Jalpaiguri Police have arrested a toto driver, Biplab Biswas, from the Tinbatti More area of Siliguri on charges of molesting a young woman. The incident occurred on Thursday when the victim boarded the toto. According to reports, the driver allegedly molested her during the journey. Traffic police noticed the commotion and intervened, leading to the driver’s arrest. A complaint was filed by the victim at the NJP Police Station. Biswas was presented before the Jalpaiguri court on the same day.