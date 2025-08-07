News at a Glance

Vishal Kapoor assumes charge as Divisional Rly Manager, Howrah

Kolkata: Vishal Kapoor, IRSME (1994 batch), assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Howrah Division of Eastern Railway on August 5. He is an officer of the 1994 batch of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) and brings with him a diverse professional experience spanning over three decades across Indian Railways and the Power sector. An alumnus of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, Kapoor holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration. He is also a Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA) from IRIMEE, Jamalpur and has academic qualifications in Mechanical Engineering from the Engineering Council (London) and AMIE (India).

Howrah: E-rickshaw driver rescues newborn from garbage dump

Kolkata: A newborn girl was rescued by an e-rickshaw driver from a garbage dump in Howrah on Wednesday, officials said. Chandan Mallick, the driver, was passing through Panchanantala in Bally when he noticed something unusual near the garbage dump, located below the Nivedita Setu, they said. On closer look, he discovered a newborn girl lying amid the trash. Wasting no time, Mallick, with the help of a few other passersby, rushed the infant to a nearby private nursing home, where she is currently undergoing treatment. “It seemed the baby had been lying there for at least three to four hours. Insects had already begun gathering on her body. We didn’t think twice before taking her to the hospital. Those responsible must be punished,” he told reporters. Police said they have started an investigation.