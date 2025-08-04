News at a Glance

Suspected B’deshi national apprehended near India-Nepal Border

Darjeeling : A suspected Bangladeshi national, Polash Chandra Roy (27), was apprehended by the 41st Battalion SSB near Border Pillar No. 90/4, close to Panitanki Old Bridge. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team recovered Bangladeshi ID documents, Indian Aadhaar, Rs. 4200 in Indian currency and 70 Taka from his possession. Roy, a resident of Dinajpur, Bangladesh, confessed to illegally entering India via Phulbari in October 2024. He was staying in Chhota Badrajote with his maternal uncle, Jagdish Barman, who allegedly facilitates illegal immigration, document forgery and cross-border human trafficking for monetary gain. The suspect has been handed over to Kharibari Police for further investigation.

Leopard killed by speeding vehicle on Asian Highway near Jaldapara

Alipurduar: An adult leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the 48th Asian Highway near the South Khayerbari forest, adjacent to Jaldapara National Park, around 7 pm on Monday. Forest officials believe the leopard was trying to cross the road during rain when it was struck. Jaldapara DFO Parveen Kaswan has ordered an investigation to identify the vehicle involved.