News at a Glance

Toto driver found dead in Kharibari

Siliguri: The body of Toto driver Sujoy Sarkar was found in the bushes near Subal Jot village on Tuesday morning. Sarkar, who had gone out to drop a passenger off on Monday night, never returned home. His son discovered the body after spotting his abandoned Toto by the roadside. The deceased had visible strangulation marks and head injuries. The Kharibari police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated.

Raiganj: 3 held with brown sugar

Raiganj: Police arrested three persons with 173 gm of brown sugar from Loknath para in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district on Monday night. The arrested persons were identified as Sanjit Rajak, a resident of Dalkhola; Dipankar Sarkar; and Anjan Barua, both residents of Jalpaiguri district. Rs 2.55 lakh cash was seized from them, police said.

Businessman’s bag containing gold, silver jewellery snatched

Siliguri: Miscreants snatched a bag from a jewellery shop owner, where around 15 kg of silver and 150 grams of gold jewellery. According to sources, Kush Barman, the businessman, was closing his shop in Matigara. Two bike-borne miscreants snatched bags of ornaments from his scooter and fled. The market value of the ornaments was around Rs 30 lakh, according to Barman. A written complaint had been lodged with the Matigara police, who have started an investigation.