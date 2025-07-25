News at a Glance

Boy dies as bike collides with motorised van

Raiganj: In a tragic road accident, a 15-year-old boy Harun Rashid died when the bike which he was riding had a head-on collision with a wood-laden motorised van at Raghabpur in Karandighi, North Dinajpur on Friday morning.

Alipurduar: A man allegedly beat his wife to death with a spade following a domestic quarrel on Thursday night. The incident took place at Mogha Line of Birpara Tea Estate under Birpara Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Rupni Khalkho (32). Her husband, Kinjal Munda (35), has been arrested by the police on charges of murder. Police recovered the body and sent it to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem. According to sources, a heated argument between the couple escalated into violence, leading to the tragic incident. Birpara Police have initiated a full investigation to uncover further details.

Alipurduar: Within 24 hours, another adult leopard was trapped by the Forest department at Majherdabri Tea Garden, near the Buxa Tiger Reserve on Friday. Garden officials say several leopards have taken shelter in the estate due to the ongoing monsoon. Three people have been injured in separate leopard attacks over the past 20 days. In response to repeated appeals from workers and management, forest officials set up four cage traps baited with goats. On Friday morning, a leopard was captured in Section 3/A. After a health check, it was released into the Buxa Tiger Reserve.