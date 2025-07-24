News at a Glance

Phansidewa: Two killed, 3 injured as lorry rams into workers

Siliguri: An accident on NH-31 near Bijlimoni claimed two lives and injured three. The incident occurred when a speeding lorry rammed into workers repairing a broken-down oil tanker, killing two on the spot. The collision sparked a fire in the tanker. Locals initiated rescue efforts before police and fire personnel arrived. The injured were rushed to NBMCH, and the bodies sent for post-mortem. The identities of the deceased and injured have yet to be traced. The lorry fled the scene. An investigation is underway.

South Dinajpur: 2 teenagers killed in motorcycle-bus collision

BALURGHAT: Two teenagers, Shankar Roy (18) and Joy Roy (14), were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a state-run bus near Gitimor on NH-512 Tuesday evening. The accident occurred around 5:40 pm as the bike reportedly lost control and hit the Balurghat-bound bus. Both victims were declared dead at Rashidpur Hospital. Police have launched an investigation.