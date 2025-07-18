News at a Glance

Duo found hanging in Kushmandi

BALURGHAT: The bodies of Amit Roy (19) of Maheshpur, Kaliaganj and Tunshree Roy (19) of Dalimganj were found hanging in Makoil, Kushmandi block, on Thursday morning. Locals informed the police, who recovered the bodies and took them to Kushmandi Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the suspected suicide.

Siliguri: Fresh arrest in jewellery shop dacoity case

Siliguri: The Siliguri Police have arrested another accused involved the broad daylight dacoity at a renowned jewellery shop located on Hill Cart Road here. The accused has been identified as Imran Raja. He was arrested in Patna and brought to Siliguri in transit remand on Thursday. According to sources, Imran was present on the day of the dacoity at the jewellery shop. A total of eight people have been arrested in the case so far.