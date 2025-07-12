News at a Glance

STF seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 1.2 cr, 2 held

Siliguri: The Special Task Force (STF) seized 15,000 bottles of banned cough syrup worth approximately Rs 1.2 crore during a raid in Jatiakali near Fulbari on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, STF officers intercepted a suspicious freight vehicle and arrested two smugglers—Satyendra Thakur from Uttar Pradesh and Abhinay Mishra from Madhya Pradesh. The duo, the vehicle’s driver and assistant, were allegedly transporting the contraband from Uttar Pradesh to Cooch Behar. They will be produced in Jalpaiguri court on Saturday.

Private bank employee held for embezzling Rs 3.5 lakh

Siliguri: Vineet Sharma, a relationship manager at a private bank, was arrested by Panitanki Outpost Police on charges of embezzling around Rs 3.5 lakh. Originally from Sikkim, Sharma was residing in Siliguri for several years. The fraud came to light during an internal audit conducted by the bank manager, who noticed discrepancies in the income and expenditure accounts. Following the discovery, the bank filed a written complaint, leading to Sharma’s arrest. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Friday.