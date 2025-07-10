News at a Glance

BJP Panchayat Member Joins Trinamool in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Sushant Rai, BJP Panchayat member from Madhupur Gram Panchayat under the Cooch Behar North Assembly constituency, joined the Trinamool Congress on Thursday. He was welcomed by District Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik at the party’s district office. De Bhowmik claimed the shift reflects growing discontent within the BJP. He alleged that Dipankar Ray, son of BJP MLA Sukumar Ray, recently attempted to shoot Panchayat Samiti Karmadhyaksha Raju Dey. “This incident exposed the BJP’s violent tactics. People are leaving the party,” he said.

Alipurduar: Leopard Carcass Found AT Dalmore Tea Garden

Alipurduar: On Thursday morning, workers at Dalmore Tea Garden under Birpara Police Station, spotted the carcass of a leopard lying in Section 14. Forest officials from the Dalgaon Range arrived shortly after being informed and recovered the carcass. Dhananjay Roy, Ranger of Dalgaon, said that it was an adult male leopard and the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

Balurghat Police seize 3k bottles of illegal cough syrup, 1 arrested

Balurghat: The Balurghat Police seized around 3,000 bottles of banned cough syrup, suspected to be codeine-based, from a private car on Thursday. The consignment was being smuggled into the town. One person has been arrested.