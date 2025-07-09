News at a Glance

Raiganj: One dead as bike collides head-on with toto

Raiganj: Bikash Roy (23) died and another Aakash Roy was injured when a bike on which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a toto at Chapa Pukur under Kaliyaganj Police Station on Monday evening. The injured is undergoing treatment in Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, police said.

Leopard captured in Dalgaon Tea Garden

Alipurduar: An adult female leopard was captured early Tuesday from Dalgaon Tea Garden in Alipurduar, bringing relief to residents after days of panic. The Forest department had set up a trap between sections 7 and 14 with a goat as bait, following repeated livestock attacks. Locals heard the leopard’s roar at dawn and found it trapped. A team from Madarihat Range under the Jaldapara Wildlife Division quickly arrived and removed the animal. “After a health check at the NIC in Madarihat, it was released into the Jaldapara forest,” said Range Officer Subhashis Roy.