News at a Glance

Man ‘beaten to death’ by son

Malda : Tension flared in Idam village, Malda, after 56-year-old Ganesh Mondal was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic son, Ajay Mondal, on Thursday. Locals claim Ajay attacked Ganesh with a bamboo stick while drunk. The family initially reported it as a fall and the body was released without a post-mortem. Police launched a probe after villagers alerted them, recovered the body for autopsy and are now searching for absconding Ajay, who allegedly had a history of abusing his parents.

Bison attack injures five

Jalpaiguri: Two bison strayed into the Purba Bargharia area of Maynaguri on Sunday, injuring five villagers. The incident occurred under the Saptibari-II Gram Panchayat. Three of the injured were admitted to Jalpaiguri Medical College, while two were released after treatment. Forest officials managed to tranquilise one of the bison, while the other fled toward Uchal Pukuri in Mekhliganj. Dwija Pratim Sen, DFO of Gorumara Wildlife Division, confirmed: “One bison has been subdued. The other is being tracked.”

Truck driver held with over 10 kg marijuana in Mathabhanga

Cooch Behar: Mathabhanga Police seized a truck and arrested its driver with 10.768 kg of marijuana near the College junction on the Mathabhanga-Siliguri State Highway. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle near Mathabhanga College and recovered the contraband during a search.