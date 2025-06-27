News at a Glance

North 24-Parganas: BSF seizes 20 gold biscuits

Kolkata: The BSF has recovered 20 gold biscuits near the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas district, an official said on Thursday. The estimated market value of the seized gold weighing 2.367 kg is over Rs 2.31 crore, he added. The official said jawans of the 59 Battalion posted at Jeetpur Border Outpost intercepted a bicycle-borne man when he was trying to cross the border on Wednesday and recovered the gold biscuits. “On inspection, they noticed an unusual bulge in the rear tyre of the bicycle and recovered 20 gold biscuits hidden inside,” the official said. The smuggler, however, managed to escape, the official said.

Tree planted at Sarovar in memory of teen who drowned on June 15

Kolkata: Morning walkers at Rabindra Sarobar planted a mango tree in memory of the tragic death of 16-year-old Shivam Kumar who drowned while swimming in the Sarovar’s public swimming pool on June 15. The tree planted in front of the pool where the youth died has been named ‘Shivam’ as a mark of respect, said environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh.