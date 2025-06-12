News at a Glance

Student drowns in Atreyee River during school hours

BALURGHAT: An eighth-grade student, Surya Biswas, went missing after drowning in the Atreyee River near Sadar Ghat in Balurghat during school tiffin break on Thursday. Reports suggest Surya and a few classmates had skipped school to bathe in the river amid the rising summer heat. Police from Balurghat station have reached the spot and search operations are underway. The incident has raised serious concerns over student safety during school hours.

STF foils brown sugar smuggling bid, 2 held with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh

Siliguri: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two youths with 515 grams of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 50 lakh from the Jatiyakali area at Fulbari on Wednesday night. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bapi Mahanta and Madan Barman, residents of Cooch Behar. According to police sources, the duo had planned to transport the narcotics from Cooch Behar to North Dinajpur. A vehicle was also seized. On Thursday,

they were produced at the Jalpaiguri Court.