News at a Glance

AMBULANCE RAMS INTO TRUCK IN MAYNAGURI; 1 DEAD, 6 INJURED

JALPAIGURI: One person died and six others were injured when an ambulance collided with a truck near the Hallhollia flyover on the Dhupguri–Maynaguri National Highway on Monday afternoon. The ambulance, carrying a patient from Birpara to Siliguri, reportedly lost control and crashed into the rear of a moving truck. The front of the vehicle was badly damaged in the impact. Locals rushed to the scene, and the Maynaguri Highway Traffic Police arrived shortly after. All the injured were taken to Maynaguri Rural Hospital, where a woman was declared dead. Several others are in critical condition. The damaged ambulance was recovered, but the truck fled the scene. Police are investigating.

WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ELEPHANT ATTACK NEAR SILIGURI

Siliguri: A woman was seriously injured after an elephant attacked her. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday in Nepali Basti area near Siliguri. The woman has been identified as Pampa Chhetri (60 years). According to sources, two elephants entered the area that night from the forest. At that time, Chhetri went out of her house for some work when she suddenly came in front of the elephants. She sustained injuries on her leg and face after being attacked by one of the elephants. Locals rushed her to the Siliguri District Hospital and later shifted her to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment. Soon after the incident, the elephants returned to the forest.