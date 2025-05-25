News at a Glance

Woman killed, 3 injured as car overturns into pond in Sitalkuchi

COOCH BEHAR: A woman died and three others were seriously injured when a car overturned into a pond near Shivpur on the Mathabhanga-Sitalkuchi state road late Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Diya Tirki Das. The family was returning from a wedding in the Sheel Danga area of Sitalkuchi Block 2 when the accident occurred. Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mathabhanga District Hospital, where Diya was declared dead. The other three passengers, in critical condition, were referred to a private hospital in Siliguri for treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

Trader robbed at gunpoint in Chopra

Raiganj: Akhtar Ali, a tea leaf trader, was robbed at gunpoint near Milkipara in Chopra, North Dinajpur district, on Saturday afternoon. The assailants looted Rs 1.5 lakh and fled with his motorcycle. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, police said.

Prostitution racket busted at mall

Siliguri: Matigara Police and the Detective Department (DD) busted an illegal prostitution racket operating inside a spa at a famous shopping mall in Matigara, Siliguri, on Sunday night. Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided a salon named ‘Adore’ located inside the mall and caught a woman and a man in a compromised position. The arrested man has been identified as Md. Shahrukh, a resident of Chopra, the customer. The arrested woman was the spa owner and a resident of Jalpaiguri. Allegedly, such activities have been ongoing for a long time.