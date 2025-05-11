News at a Glance

Brown sugar worth Rs 80 lakh seized by STF in Malda

Malda: STF Bengal arrested two individuals, Hadikul Sk (23) and Esafaque Sk (44) from 18 Mile Parking under Baishnabnagar Police Station on May 10 at around 8 pm on Saturday. They were found with approximately 1,390 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 80 lakh. The seizure led to the registration of a case at Baishnabnagar Police Station under sections 21C/29 of the NDPS Act.

Balurghat: 5 injured in head-on collision between bus & dumper

BALURGHAT: At least five people, including the bus driver, were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a dumper on Sunday afternoon in Kuaran, Balurghat. Eyewitnesses said the dumper, coming at high speed, lost control and rammed into the bus. Locals claim reckless dumper driving is a daily issue. Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Balurghat District Hospital.