News at a Glance

DHR collides with vehicle on the outskirts of Darj, none injured

Darjeeling: A Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) joyride from Darjeeling to Ghoom and back while returning to Darjeeling from Ghoom had a collision with a vehicle (Tata Sumo) that was travelling to SIliguri. The accident occured on the National Highway 55 at Mary Villa, around 2 km from Darjeeling town at around 1 pm. The accident caused serpentine traffic jams on the busy road. After some time, the train continued its journey to Darjeeling Railway Station. No one was injured in the accident. However, the Sumo was badly damaged.

Jeweller rendered unconscious with chloroform & robbed

Alipurduar: A miscreant sprayed chloroform on a jewellery shop owner and fled with gold ornaments in a shocking robbery at around 9 pm on Monday in the Shantinagar area of Kamakhyaguri, Alipurduar. Locals found the shopkeeper unconscious and rushed him to Kamakhyaguri Primary Health Centre. Police from the local outpost arrived after being alerted and reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident. An investigation has been launched to identify the accused.

Police recover fake currency worth Rs 3 lakh, three arrested

Malda: The police in Malda seized fake currency worth nearly Rs 3 lakh and arrested three — Arman Sheikh, Mobarak Sheikh and Mohammad Wasim from Khonchpara area of Sholo Mile under Baishnabnagar Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed them with Rs 500 denomination fake notes. Investigation is ongoing to trace the racket’s source and network. The accused have been produced in the court.

Fire breaks out in Kulipara; two houses gutted

Siliguri: A fire broke out in Rajendranagar Kulipara area of Ward 1 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Tuesday afternoon, destroying two houses. The blaze reportedly started from a lamp lit after puja and quickly spread. A fire engine arrived at the scene and doused the blaze. Pradhannagar police along with Sanjay Pathak, the councillor of Ward 1, visited the site and assured support to the affected families.