News at a Glance

Madrasah exam results on May 3

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced that the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations for the year 2025 will be declared on Saturday, May 3. The Board president will announce the results at 10:30 am. Students will be able to see their results online from 12 noon onwards via the following websites: www.wbbme.org, www.results.shiksha, and wbbmeexam.org.

Birbhum: Blast damages house

Kolkata: A mysterious blast ripped through a house in Birbhum district on Friday, blowing off its roof and toppling a mud wall, police said. The incident occurred at Sija village under Sainthia Police Station limits. According to eyewitnesses, the house owner deployed an earthmover to clear the debris.

However, the owner, whose actions have raised suspicion, is currently absconding. “There has been no report of any death or major injury in the incident. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained,” a police officer said.