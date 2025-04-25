News at a Glance

SSB provides timely first aid to tourist

Darjeeling: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel provided life-saving first aid to a 70-year-old tourist suffering from acute altitude sickness at Sandakphu. At approximately 9:30 pm on Thursday, one Kashi Nath Das, a resident of Belur Math, began experiencing symptoms of acute altitude sickness triggered by low oxygen levels. Upon receiving the information, SSB BOP Commander Harikesh, along with his team, promptly responded to the emergency under the direction of Inspector Dharmendra Giri, in-charge of SSB Kaalpokhari. The team acted swiftly, administering first aid and providing oxygen support.

5 shops gutted

Alipurduar: A major fire broke out on Thursday in the Babupara Railghumti area of Ward12, destroying five shops and causing an estimated loss of around Rs 50 lakh. Two engines from the Alipurduar Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after nearly an hour. Initial reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire.