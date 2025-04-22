News at a Glance

Youth dies as speeding bike hits divider in Raiganj

Raiganj: Rohan Ali (27) died after a speeding bike on which he was travelling hit against the divider on National Highway 34 at Sohar in Karandighi Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. He was a resident of Tunivita of Karandighi and was returning from Bikore Haat, police said.

Man killed over Rs 4,000 debt in Malda

Malda: A 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Amir Sheikh, was brutally beaten to death over a debt of Rs 4,000 in the Bagbari area under English Bazar Police Station. The victim’s family alleged that Bona Sheikh and six others assaulted Amir when he demanded the money back. Amir’s brother, Suraj Sheikh, who tried to intervene, was also injured. Both were hospitalised and Amir succumbed to his injuries. A written complaint has been filed and the police are investigating the incident.

Nilgai rescued from tea estate

Siliguri: A Nilgai was rescued from Motidhar Tea Estate, Bidhannagar, Phansidewa. Tea workers spotted the Nilgai on Monday morning in Section number 2 of the tea estate and immediately informed the Forest department. Foresters from the Ghoshpukur Division of the Forest department rushed to the spot and rescued the animal. The Nilgai could have strayed in from Nepal. After a thorough medical checkup, it will be released in the deep jungle.