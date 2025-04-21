News at a Glance

Leopard captured in Tea Garden

Alipurduar: A leopard was captured on Sunday morning in a cage set by the Forest department between Sections 7 and 8 of Dalmoni Division in Dalgaon Tea Garden, under Falakata Block. Workers had spotted the leopard several times and fearing their safety, requested forest officials to act. The Dalgaon Range of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division installed a cage with a goat as bait. The leopard was caught early Sunday, rescued by forest staff and given a health check. After being declared fit, it was released into the wild.

Attempted ATM fraud foiled

BALURGHAT: A man from Bihar, Zahid Khan (35), was caught red-handed while attempting ATM fraud fixing cello tape on the ATM machine in Balurghat’s Shibtali area on Sunday. Alert bank staff and locals detained him and handed him over to police. Investigation is on.

Youth attempts suicide by climbing mobile tower, rescued

Malda: A 26-year-old youth, Sadhan Mandal, from Nagarpara, Jadupur-I GP, attempted suicide by climbing a mobile tower in the Sonatala area under the English Bazar Police Station. The incident occurred between 9:45 am and 10:45 am on Sunday. Locals noticed him sitting atop the tower and immediately informed the police. Prompt action by both the police and local residents helped rescue the youth before any tragedy occurred. He was brought down safely.