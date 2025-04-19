News at a Glance

Newborn baby found inside bag in Siliguri

Siliguri: A newborn baby girl was found inside a bag near the Hanuman Temple in Mallaguri on Friday afternoon. Locals spotted a mentally unstable man carrying the baby and alerted the police.

Officers from Pradhan Nagar Police Station quickly rescued the baby and took her to Siliguri District Hospital. Doctors confirmed she was about a day old and suffering from a congenital condition causing fluid accumulation in her head. She was later shifted to North Bengal Medical College for advanced care. The man has been detained. Police have started an investigation into the matter.





Leopard Trapped in Nageshwari Tea Garden

Jalpaiguri: A full-grown leopard was trapped on Friday morning in a cage set up by the Forest department at Nageshwari Tea Garden in Matiali block. Locals spotted the leopard in Section 21 of Division 22 and informed forest officials. Ranger Sajal Kumar Dey and his team from the Khunia Squad

rescued the animal, which will be released in Gorumara Forest. The leopard had been creating panic in the area for days, reportedly killing goats and pigs from nearby homes after dusk. The Forest department had set the trap nearly three weeks ago. With the leopard now captured, locals have expressed relief after days of fear and sleepless nights.