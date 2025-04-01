News at a Glance

Minor girl found dead in forest

Siliguri: The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in a forest area near Uttarkanya on Tuesday afternoon, with injury marks on her neck, triggering panic in the locality. According to family sources, the girl had left home in the afternoon, telling her family that she was going to Tinbatti More with friends to have biryani. However, shortly after, the family received a call from a boy who claimed to be in a relationship with her. He informed them that he had found her in the forest but she was unresponsive. The girl’s family took her to Siliguri District Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Raiganj: Body of elderly man found on Railway track

Raiganj: The body of Madan Saha (60)was found on a Railway track near Kumardangi in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Monday night. He was a resident of Kanchanpally in Raiganj. The family members alleged that the nephew of the deceased Avijit Saha killed him by pushing him in front of the running train. Police stated that an investigation has started.

Fire damages shops; none hurt

Alipurduar: A fire broke out in the College Halt area near the Railway line in Ward 8 on Tuesday, damaging four shops and partially burning a house. Sources say the fire started in the dry leaves piled behind a shop and quickly spread. Firefighters from Alipurduar rushed to the scene with two engines and brought the blaze under control after an hour. Authorities are investigating and no casualties were reported.