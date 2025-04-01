News at a Glance

Man dies in elephant attack

Siliguri: A man died after being attacked by an elephant in Itabhata Forest area in Shinghijhora near the Bengal Safari Park on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Orao (50 years), a local resident. According to sources, he went to the forest to collect wood on a bicycle when he was attacked by an elephant. The foresters and Bhaktinagar police arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. An investigation is underway.

Unidentified body recovered

Siliguri: An unidentified dead body was recovered under Panchnai Bridge in Siliguri on Monday morning. According to reports, some labourers on their way to work spotted the person and upon closer inspection, found him dead. The police from the Matigara police station reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. According to sources, the man was a vagabond and had been living under the bridge for a long time.

GRP seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore

Malda: Malda GRP has made a significant breakthrough in drug recovery. On Sunday night, two drug traffickers, Mohammad Basir and Gurchu Kumar, both residents of Bihar, were arrested from Platform No. 2 of Malda Town Station. Acting on suspicion, the GRP detained them and recovered 337 grams of brown sugar and 438 grams of Yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 1 crore. The police are investigating the source and destination of the drugs. On Monday, the accused were presented before the Malda District Court, where the police sought custody for further questioning.

Balurghat: Residents in fear as crude bomb hurled at residence

BALURGHAT: A crude bomb was hurled at a residence in Tapan block late on Sunday night, causing panic among locals. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Police rushed to the spot and have started an investigation, though no arrests have been made so far. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Residents have expressed concerns over security in the area. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.