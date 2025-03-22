News At a Glance

CDPO official accused of job-related bribery demand

Cooch Behar: Ujjal Nandi, an official from the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) office in Mathabhanga-I block has been accused of demanding money in exchange for a job. A job seeker has lodged a written complaint at Mathabhanga Police Station regarding the allegation.

According to the complaint, Olivia Mandal, a resident of Jorpatki Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga-I block, applied for a position as an assistant at an Anganwadi centre following the death of her mother, who was employed as a worker there. Olivia alleged that on Wednesday, she was called to meet an official from the CDPO office at 11 am. During the meeting, the official allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 to process job application. However, the accused official, Ujjal Nandi, has denied the allegations. He stated: “I had only asked her to mention her income in her income certificate, advising her to declare a minimum annual income of Rs 60,000.”

Police seize narcotics in raids across Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Police conducted multiple raids across the district, seizing narcotics and arresting several individuals. Acting on a tip-off, Dinhata police intercepted a vehicle in Narayanganj and recovered 1,000 Yaba tablets, arresting Jantula Firhad and Ramzan Ranjan Haq. Sahebganj police seized 27 kg of marijuana from Prabhat Chandra Burman’s house and recovered 600 Yaba tablets from an unregistered bike. Sheetalkuchi police seized 16 kg of marijuana from Chot Shalabari.