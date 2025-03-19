News at a Glance

Fire erupts at Longview Tea Garden; another at Kalabari Forest

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out at Section 34 of Longview Tea Garden, Kurseong Block, early Tuesday, damaging a large area. Five fire engines from Siliguri, Kurseong, and Matigara struggled for hours to control the blaze, worsened by high winds. The cause remains unknown. On the same morning, another fire erupted in Kalabari forest, Panighata range. Fire crews and foresters contained it within hours, preventing major damage. No casualties were reported. The Met office warns of a dry spell with gusty winds, increasing the risk of forest fires.

Man Held for Wife’s Murder

Siliguri: A man, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his second wife, Rita Saha, in Tumba Jote, Matigara. Rajesh, already married to Rekha Gupta with two children, wed Rita 12 years ago. On Monday night, Rita confronted him at Rekha’s house after he failed to return home. A dispute ensued, during which Rajesh, Rekha, and her sons allegedly attacked Rita with a sharp weapon. She was rushed to North Bengal Medical College Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Following a complaint by Rita’s parents, police arrested Rajesh and produced him in Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

Leopard Sighted Near Birpara

Alipurduar: A leopard sighting near Birpara Chowpathi has caused panic among locals. Two youths spotted the animal on Sunday night and captured it on camera. As concerns grew, the forest department was alerted. In response, Buxa Tiger Reserve officials set up a cage with a goat as bait on Tuesday. “Our team is closely monitoring the area,” said Field Director Apurba Sen.