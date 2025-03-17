News at a Glance

Siliguri: Youth dead as speeding vehicle hits scooty

Siliguri: A youth died in a road accident on his way home from a friend’s birthday party. The deceased has been identified as Vikram Roy (25 years), a resident of Jaleshwari area, Siliguri. According to locals, Vikram was returning home on a scooty after celebrating a friend’s birthday in Toribari area adjacent to Bengal Safari late on Sunday night. When he was crossing Bengal Safari, a speeding vehicle hit him causing Vikram to suffer a serious head injury. Passerby rescued him and admitted him to a private nursing home on Sevoke Road, where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on Monday morning. The police have launched a n investigation into the incident.

Tree falls on vehicle due to strong winds, none hurt

Siliguri: A large tree fell on a vehicle on Bidhan Road on Monday afternoon, following heavy winds. The driver of the car was trapped under the tree but traffic police quickly arrived at the scene and rescued the individual. Fortunately, the driver escaped unscathed. Due to the incident, traffic on one lane of Bidhan Road was halted for a few hours. Fire tenders rushed to the location and began clearing the fallen tree. The road was fully cleared later in the afternoon, allowing traffic to resume.