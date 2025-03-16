News at a Glance

Housewife found hanging in Kalchini, husband arrested

ALIPURDUAR: The recovery of a housewife’s body in the Depot Para area of Hamiltonganj, Kalchini block, caused a stir on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Seema Oraon. Following the incident, Seema’s brother, Sanjay Oraon, filed a written complaint at Kalchini Police Station, accusing her husband, Mohan Mahali, of involvement in her death. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Mahali and presented him in court. Kalchini police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the matter.

Raiganj: Two dead in separate road accidents

Raiganj: Mithun Chandra Barman (36) from Rasanpur, South Dinajpur, died when his car hit a bridge wall at Mahipur under Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur on Saturday evening. In a separate incident, Khokon Mahato (32), a toto driver from Kasba Maheso, Raiganj, died after his speeding vehicle overturned at Khalsi in Raiganj, police said.