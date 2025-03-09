News at a Glance

Leopard caged in tea garden

Siliguri: A leopard was caged in Motidhar Tea Garden area of Phansidewa block in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area on Sunday morning. A local resident first spotted the caged leopard in between sections 12 and 13 of the tea garden. Foresters arrived at the spot and took the leopard with them. According to the locals, the leopard had been spotted in the area a few days prior; thereafter, the Forest department had placed the cage where the leopard was trapped.

Excise dept seizes Rs 48 lakh worth of illegal liquor in Birpara

ALIPURDUAR: The Alipurduar Excise Department seized non-duty-paid foreign liquor (NDPFL) worth Rs 48 lakh during raids at Tulsipara Tea Garden, Birpara, on Saturday night. The operation, led by the Superintendent of Excise, targeted a dwelling house and an open ground within the tea garden. Officials recovered 1,080 litre of foreign liquor, 990.6 litre of beer and two four-wheelers suspected to be used for transportation. No arrests have been made so far. Authorities are investigating the case to identify those involved in the smuggling operation.