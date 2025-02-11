News at a Glance

Raiganj: Class IV student dies as goods-laden lorry runs over him

Raiganj: A class IV student Sakabul Hasan (9 years) died after a goods-laden lorry ran over him on the road at Gopalpur under Karandighi Police Sstation in North Dinajpur district in the evening on Sunday. Grief spread in the locality after this incident. The lorry was seized and the driver arrested.

Gangarampur: Two persons dead in motorcycle accident

BALURGHAT: Two persons lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident on Sunday night while returning home. The accident occurred in Uday village under Gangarampur Police Station when they lost control and fell into a roadside ditch. Locals spotted the bodies on Monday morning and informed the police. The deceased, identified as Jisu Mardi (36) and Nripen Barman (37), were residents of Uday village.