News at a Glance

Police arrest three with firearms

Siliguri: Bhaktinagar police arrested three miscreants with firearms from a field in Ward 41 on Tuesday night. The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Muzaffar Alam, Deepak Paswan and Sandeep Diyali. According to police sources, while patrolling late Tuesday night, they saw a group of people on the field. Seeing the police van, many fled from the spot and the three were arrested. One country-made pistol and one round of ammunition were recovered from them. The arrested were produced before the Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Cooch Behar: Three arrested with firearms

Cooch Behar: Three individuals were arrested with firearms in separate incidents across three police stations in Cooch Behar district. On Tuesday night, Majnu Haque (31) was arrested by Dinhata Police from Gosani Road, Dinhata town, with a gun and ammunition. In a separate operation, Lipu Das (22) was arrested by Pundibari Police at Kalaraykuthi on National Highway 31, also with a firearm and bullets. Indrajit Das (36) was arrested by Mathabhanga Police with a gun in his possession. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya confirmed the arrests, stating: “The three individuals were apprehended with firearms by three different police stations across the district.”