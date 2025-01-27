News at a Glance

Malda: Two crude bombs defused

Malda: Two crude bombs were spotted at the Gamon Para ground under Baishnabnagar Police Station. Local residents spotted the bombs late at night on Sunday and informed the police. The police, along with the fire brigade, reached the site. The CID bomb disposal squad safely defused the bombs through controlled explosions. Investigations are ongoing.

Kaliachak murder case: 2 held

Malda: The murder of a TMC worker in Kaliachak has led to the arrest of two more individuals, Abdul Alim and Jabirul Momin, with the total number of arrests at five. The duo was arrested by the STF from Hyderabad with help from the Telangana police. The incident occurred on January 14.

Retired Army personnel found dead in Siliguri’s hotel room

Siliguri: The body of a retired Army personnel was recovered from a locked hotel room near Mahananda Bridge in Pradhan Nagar area. The man has been identified as Parshuram Chhetri (62), a resident of Kharibari, who was working as a security guard at a bank on Hillcart Road. Parshuram had reportedly left his home on January 22 and went missing. Later, the family lodged a written complaint. On the night of January 26, police recovered his hanging body.