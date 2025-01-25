News At a Glance

Father & son injured in accident

Siliguri: A 5-year-old child and his father were injured at Swamiji More in Siliguri after being hit by a school bus. The injured father was identified as Arjun Hela, a resident of Ward 14. He has been working as conservancy staff for the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. According to reports, on Friday morning, Arjun was riding a scooter with his son when the school bus, which was driving carelessly, hit them. Both the child and the father were severely injured and were rushed to Siliguri District Hospital. Cops detained the bus driver and seized the bus.

Cops arrest 2 with fake currency

Malda: The Baishnabnagar police arrested Abdul Rahim (18) and Rahim Sk (20) for circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). Acting on a tip-off, authorities seized 396 fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 1,98,000 from their possession. A formal investigation has begun and legal action will follow.