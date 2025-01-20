News at a Glance

Tribal Fair and Chilapata Festival Begin in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: The five-day District Tribal Fair and Chilapata Festival, organised by the Tribal Development department, kicked off on Monday in Chilapata, Alipurduar. Minister Bulu Chik Baraik inaugurated the event at the Chilapata selfie point, marking the beginning of the celebration. Alipurduar District Magistrate R Vimala, District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi and Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, along with other dignitaries, attended the ceremony. The Tribal Fair will conclude on January 21while the Chilapata Festival will run through January 24.

HIT BY TRAIN, TWO DIE IN NJP

Siliguri: Two men died after being hit by a train near Thakurnahar area in NJP on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Bibhishan Mahato, a resident of Thakurnagar, and Swapan Mahato, a resident of Bihar who has been staying in Siliguri for work. According to sources, both individuals worked as labourers at the Tea Park. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol and were walking along the railway tracks when they were hit by Kanchanjungha Express.