News at a Glance

Siliguri: Injured leopard rescued on highway

Siliguri: A leopard sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing Bagdogra-Ghoshpukur National Highway late on Wednesday night. The incident occurred in an area between Kamala and Gangaram Tea Garden near Ghoshpukur locality. Locals spotted the injured leopard lying on the highway and immediately informed authorities. Officers from the Ghoshpukur Police Station, along with teams from the Ghoshpukur and Bagdogra forest departments and the Elephant Squad, reached the site and sent the injured leopard to Bengal Safari Park for urgent medical treatment.

Bee attack triggers panic at Balurghat Super Specialty Hospital

BALURGHAT: Three people were injured after being stung by bees at Balurghat Super Specialty Hospital on Friday. The bees, nesting on the sixth-floor sunshade of the hospital’s storey building, caused panic. Injured individuals received prompt medical care and efforts are underway to remove the hive.