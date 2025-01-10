News at a Glance

Siliguri: 2 arrested for molesting 15-year-old

Siliguri: Two men were arrested on the allegations of molesting and threatening a 15-year-old minor while she was returning home from her tuition in Kharibari. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Samim and Mohammad Siddique. On Tuesday evening, the teen was walking home alone when the two accused allegedly followed and harassed her. Upon resisting, she was threatened with sexual assault and murder. Thereafter, the family of the minor lodged a complaint based on which they were arrested on Thursday and produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.

Youth killed as pick-up truck loses control, hits tree

JALPAIGURI: A road accident near Mangalbari Rural Hospital on Thursday night claimed the life of Rocky Oraon, a resident of Kilkot Tea Garden and left another critically injured. Around 11 pm, an empty pickup truck speeding towards Chalsa lost control and crashed into a jackfruit tree beside the highway. The impact shattered the vehicle. Locals rushed to the scene, rescuing the driver and a passenger and took them to the hospital. Doctors declared the driver, Rocky Oraon, dead on arrival, while the injured passenger is under treatment. Meteli police arrived at the scene and recovered the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.