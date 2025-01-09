News at a Glance

Couple found dead in house

Balurghat: Bodies of Khoka Tudu (56) and his wife Binapani Baskey (47) were found in their house in Ganahar village, Tapan on Wednesday night. Khoka was found hanging, while Binapani lay on the floor. Police suspect suicide for Khoka but the reason for Binapani’s death remains unclear. Police have started probe.

One dead, another injured in bike accident in Raiganj

Raiganj: One Anley Rehan (19) died while another youth Minajul Alam was injured when the bike on which they were travelling rammed into a roadside electric pole at Tilna on Balurghat–Itahar State Highway under Itahar police station areas of North Dinajpur district on Thursday afternoon. They were the residents of Madhavpur in Itahar, police said.

Man Dies in road mishap; Two Injured in Banarhat Accident

Jalpaiguri: A 27-year-old man, Upananda Roy from Sukanta Nagar in Senpara, died in a collision between a dumper and a car on Thursday morning. The dumper’s driver sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. In another incident on Wednesday night, a scooter hit a pedestrian near the LRP intersection in Banarhat, injuring two people. Both victims were taken to Banarhat Hospital and later referred to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital for advanced care. Police from Banarhat Police Station and the Traffic Department are investigating both incidents.