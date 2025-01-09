News at a Glance

Kidnapping in Siliguri: Five Arrested, Victim Rescued

Siliguri: The New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) have rescued a youth from kidnappers and arrested five

accused. The arrested individuals have been identified as Pintu Mandal, Rahul Roy, Sujan Kundu, Hardik Kumar, and Roshan Lamzade. Police sources revealed that the kidnappers are involved in online gambling and betting activities. The incident happened on Monday night when Abhinandan Pandit, a resident of the VIP More area, was abducted on a scooter. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh. On Tuesday, the police arrested the five and rescued Abhinandan.

Large Haul of Illegal Cough Syrup seized in Malda

Malda: Malda police seized a truck loaded with 21,425 bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 46 lakh. Driver Apu Das from Tripura was arrested during a joint operation by Baishnabnagar and Kaliachak police on NH-12. The syrup, intended for smuggling, was intercepted near the 16 Mile area.

Fake Currency totaling to Rs.20 Lakh Seized in Malda

Malda: Malda police recovered fake currency totalling Rs 20 lakhs near Khusalpara, Vaishnavnagar, on Tuesday night. Notes included Rs 19 lakhs in Rs 500 denominations and Rs 1 lakh in Rs 200 denominations. No arrests were made.