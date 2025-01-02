News at a Glance

Lone Congress member of North Dinajpur ZP joins TMC

Raiganj: Sams Kabrej, lone Congress member of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad of Goalpokhar, joined TMC in presence of Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President of North Dinajpur TMC committee and Ghulam Rabbani, state Renewable Resources minister during a programme at Panjipara on Wednesday.

BSF Seizes Foreign Currency in Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency from India to Bangladesh, recovering a significant amount of currency at the Dinhata border in Cooch Behar district. According to BSF sources, personnel from the 138th Battalion seized approximately 103,800 USD, valued at around Rs 89 lakh. In addition, BSF jawans also recovered around one lakh Bangladeshi Taka. However, the smugglers managed to evade capture.

Fire at Malda Medical College and Hospital, no casualties reported

Malda: A fire broke out at Malda Medical College and Hospital on Thursday near the maternity ward, causing widespread panic. Firefighters rushed to the spot but faced traffic delays, while hospital staff took swift action to control the blaze and evacuate mothers and children. No major damages or casualties were reported.