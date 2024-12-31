News at a Glance

About 100 Sabuj Sathi cycles recovered

Raiganj: Police recovered more than one hundred bicycles of Sabuj Sathi Programme of the state government from an unauthorized godown of a metal scrap seller at Purnea More in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. The scrap seller Majhedur Hoque escaped, police said.

Fridge Explodes, fire destroys home in Malda

Malda: A refrigerator exploded sparking a devastating fire at Taher Sheikh’s house in Lakshmipur under English Bazar police station on Sunday night. The blaze gutted the house and critically injured his daughter, Tasrima Khatun, now hospitalized.

Blood stains found on river bank in Islampur

Raiganj: December 30: A rickshaw van was found floating on Sherwani river coupled with blood stains on the river bank at Rampur Colony in Islampur of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. This incident sparked tension among the locals. A police official of Islampur police district informed that police fished out the rickshaw van and have started an investigation.