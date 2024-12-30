News at a Glance

Man arrested with 17 kg cannabis at Malda Town Station

Malda: The GRP arrested a man with approximately 17 kg of cannabis at Malda Town Station. The accused, Sariul Sheikh (32), hails from Jalanga in Old Malda. He was presented in Malda District Court today.

Mobile phones, cash & foreign liquor seized at India-B’desh border

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team conducted a raid in Kalai Bari area near the India-Bangladesh border under Habibpur Police Station. During the operation, the team recovered 52 mobile phones, Rs 50,000 in cash and 20 bottles of foreign liquor from the residence of one Dipankar Mandal. However, Mandal managed to escape before being apprehended. Mandal’s wife was detained and taken to the police station for further investigation. Authorities suspect the items were part of smuggling operations along the border.

Cops destroy illegal poppy field in Jateshwar

ALIPURDUAR: Police have destroyed an illegal poppy field spanning two bighas in the Lichutala area of Jateshwar, Alipurduar. The illegal cultivation came to light after authorities received a tip-off, prompting swift action by Jateshwar Outpost Police. The poppy plants were uprooted using a tractor. However, the police were unable to identify those responsible for the cultivation. IC Samit Talukdar of Falakata Police Station confirmed that the probe is ongoing.

Police seized Rs 6 lakh worth of fake lottery tickets

Raiganj: After intercepting a Purnea-bound bus at Prunea More in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district, police recovered around Rs 6 lakh worth of fake lottery tickets from a box on Sunday morning. No one has been arrested. The bus was travelling from Kishanganj to Purnea in Bihar via Dalkhola, police said.