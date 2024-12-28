News at a Glance

Man held with two firearms

Raiganj: Police arrested one Md Sakib from his house at Amlabari under Dalkhola Police Station area on Thursday night and recovered two firearms and four rounds of ammunition from him. He was produced to court in Islampur on Friday, police said.

Cooch Behar: 130 kg cannabis seized, four arrested

Cooch Behar : Acting on a tip-off, the Siliguri Unit of the Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal, conducted a raid near Himghar Chowpathy, under Ghoksadanga Police Station in Cooch Behar and intercepted a 12-wheeler truck registered in Rajasthan. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 130 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh in the market. Sanju Kumar (32), Kamal Singh Chouhan (38), Jitendra Singh (38), all from Farukabad, Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Kashyap (25) from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh were arrested for smuggling the contraband from the truck. Preliminary investigations suggest the contraband was being transported from Cooch Behar to Uttar Pradesh for sale.