News at a Glance

Miscreants attack on businessman’s house, hotel in Islampur

Raiganj: On Thursday morning when a group of miscreants armed with lethal weapons and iron rods raided the hotel and residence of local businessman Biplab Das at Oliganj, Islampur in North Dinajpur. The intruders unleashed havoc, vandalizing property and reportedly damaging the businessman’s car during the violent rampage. A police official of Islampur police station informed that an investigation is on.

Siliguri: Water supply restrictions due to plant maintenance

Siliguri: Residents of Siliguri are facing temporary disruptions in their water supply due to urgent maintenance work at the Fulbari Water Treatment Plant. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued a notification informing citizens that water supply will be restricted to once a day for the next 5-6 days from Thursday. While the water supply will be normal in the morning, it will be completely shut down in the afternoon. This measure is necessary to allow for the cleaning of the treatment plant, which has accumulated a significant amount of silt over time. “The silt accumulated at the treatment plant has not been cleaned for a considerable period. Therefore, this maintenance work is crucial. We have already issued a notification to inform the public and minimize inconvenience,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor. The SMC has urged residents to store water during the morning hours to ensure adequate supply for their daily needs.