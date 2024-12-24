News at a Glance

Man held for harassing wife over dowry

Siliguri: Cops Siliguri Women Police Station arrested a man on the allegations of physically and mentally torturing his wife for dowry. The accused has been identified as Bishnu Shah, a resident of Champasari. According to police sources, Jyoti Shah married Bishnu Shah in 2020. After about six months of marriage, Bishnu allegedly began pressuring his wife to bring money and other items from her house and allegedly started physically and mentally abusing her for dowry. On December 18, Jyoti lodged a written complaint against her husband, based on which police arrested him on Sunday. The accused was produced at the Siliguri Court on Monday.

Youth found hanging in Siliguri

Siliguri: The body of a 19-year-old was recovered hanging from his home in Naresh More area. The deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Saha. The youth had gone to Kolkata for his studies. He returned to Siliguri on vacation. On Monday, family members of the deceased discovered his hanging body. They suspected that he committed suicide over a love affair. The Ashigarh police sent his body for a post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.